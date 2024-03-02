Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad thrashes youth

Mumbai: A video of Shiv Sena MLA from Buldhana, Sanjay Gaikwad, thrashing a youth with a stick has gone viral, inviting sharp criticism from the opposition which claimed the law and order situation is deteriorating in the state.

Gaikwad said he beat up the youth as the latter was part of an anti-social gang and had hit a policeman.

The incident occurred on February 19 during Shiv Jayanti celebrations, he said.