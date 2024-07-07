Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes 'Bal buddhi' jibe at Rahul Gandhi over Ram Mandir movement remarks

Responding to a query, Chouhan mocked Rahul Gandhi's statement, asserting that India cannot be known without Lord Ram.

"This movement has thrown the Congress out of power many times and paved the way for the construction of a divine and grand temple, but Rahul Gandhi only lies," Chouhan said.

He accused Gandhi of lying in Parliament about Agniveer martyrs and the government of not providing a Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"He (Rahul) knows nothing else other than lying and spreading confusion. That is why this 'Bal Buddhi' person Rahul Gandhi keeps saying anything that comes to his mind. No one understands how he was able to defeat the (Ram Mandir) movement.