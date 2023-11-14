Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Himanta Biswa Sarma: Politicians take to popular trends ‘like a wow’

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when we say cool? Anything but politicians right? Not anymore. To cater to a generation like the Zs, one has to adapt to the ongoing trends because the ‘wow’ factor is a necessity these days!

When Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Bhupendra Jogi

In a video posted on the Madhya Pradesh CM’s Instagram handle, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seen talking to the very famous Bhupendra Jogi, who gained fame after his video went viral on Instagram. In the video, he was asked about his name and the places he has visited in the US.

In the latest video, Chouhan is seen asking Jogi, "Kya naam hai aapka (What is your name)?", to which the man replies: "Bhupendra Jogi.” Chouhan then asks, "Aapne meri yojanao ke baare mein suna hai (Have you heard about my welfare schemes)?" "Haan [Yes]," replies Jogi. And then Chouhan asks: "Naam bataiye [Tell me the names],” and as a response, the Instagram sensation responds, “Bhupendra Jogi,” as the duo burst out into laughter.

Campaign video-