Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Himanta Biswa Sarma: Politicians take to popular trends ‘like a wow’

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when we say cool? Anything but politicians right? Not anymore. To cater to a generation like the Zs, one has to adapt to the ongoing trends because the ‘wow’ factor is a necessity these days!
When Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Bhupendra Jogi
In a video posted on the Madhya Pradesh CM’s Instagram handle, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seen talking to the very famous Bhupendra Jogi, who gained fame after his video went viral on Instagram. In the video, he was asked about his name and the places he has visited in the US.
In the latest video, Chouhan is seen asking Jogi, "Kya naam hai aapka (What is your name)?", to which the man replies: "Bhupendra Jogi.” Chouhan then asks, "Aapne meri yojanao ke baare mein suna hai (Have you heard about my welfare schemes)?" "Haan [Yes]," replies Jogi. And then Chouhan asks: "Naam bataiye [Tell me the names],” and as a response, the Instagram sensation responds, “Bhupendra Jogi,” as the duo burst out into laughter.
Campaign video-
Original Video:
Himanta Biswa Sarma is all about the wow!
Joining a social media trend, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday shared a photo of a picturesque bridge over the Brahmaputra with the Himalayas in the background, stating that it was "just looking like a wow".
The bridge, Kolia Bhomora Setu, is in Sonitpur district's Tezpur town.
"So beautiful, So Elegant, Just Looking Like a WOW," Sarma posted on X, picking up the viral phrase to describe the view.
The seemingly ordinary phrase, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow", became a rage after the video of a woman using it repeatedly to sell clothes on social media went viral. Since then, celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Nick Jonas and Ishan Kishan joined the bandwagon in using it.
Original Video:
Gone are the days of Jai-Veeru, presenting Nath-Singh
Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh polls, Congress has equated its state president Kamal Nath and senior leader Digvijaya Singh with Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra who played the roles of respectively in the iconic film Sholay. “The relationship between Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan (in Sholay) is the same as between Singh and Nath. Neither ‘Gabbar Singh’ (film’s lead villain) could get them into a fight (in the movie) nor will BJP’s Gabbar Singh be able to do that here,” Surjewala told reporters in reply to a question at a press conference in Bhopal.
'Ye PUBG wala hai kya': PM Modi leaves the crowd ROFL
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopped on the trend of working with what works best back in 2019 itself during a 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event when a mother complained to him about her 9th-grade son getting distracted by online games. In response, PM Modi asked, "Yeh PUBG wala hai kya (Is this related to PUBG)?" The PM then went on to say, "Then this is both the problem and the solution. If we want our kids to turn away from technology, then they will fall behind."
(With PTI inputs)