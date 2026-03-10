<p>New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday urged Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri to ensure uninterrupted supply of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/govt-invokes-essential-commodities-act-to-regulate-supply-of-natural-gas-amid-lpg-supply-shortage-3926146">commercial LPG cylinders </a>to essential service establishments, particularly restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and institutional kitchens.</p><p>Karandlaje, who met Puri here, said in her memorandum that it would also be helpful if the Ministry could clarify that existing commercial LPG distribution channels will continue to function without disruption so that uncertainty in the sector can be addressed.</p><p>"A balanced approach that safeguards domestic LPG availability while ensuring continuity of supply to critical service sectors will help maintain stability in essential services and protect the livelihoods of thousands of workers dependent on the hospitality industry, " she said.</p><p>Highlighting the inadequate supply of LPG to restaurants, hotels, and food service establishments affecting both employment and essential food services, she said these establishments employ a large workforce and play a vital role in supporting tourism, urban mobility, and the night-time economy.</p><p>"Several hospitals, hostels, and institutional kitchens depend heavily on commercial LPG cylinders for preparing food for patients, staff, and residents. At present, most commercial kitchens do not have immediate or viable alternatives such as PNG connectivity or electric cooking infrastructure. Any disruption in LPG supply could therefore severely impact their day-to-day operations, affecting both employment and essential food services," she said.</p>