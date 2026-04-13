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'Shocking affairs': Supreme Court slams MP govt over illegal sand miners digging up Chambal bridge pillars

The top court was hearing a suo motu case titled 'In Re: Illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary and threat to endangered aquatic wildlife'.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 13:58 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 13:58 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMadhya PradeshBridge

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