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Shocking that well-educated people getting duped in digital arrest cases: CJI Surya Kant

The CJI, who was heading a bench which also comprised Justice Joymalya Bagchi, flagged the recent case of an old woman who was duped of her entire retirement benefits in one of such cases.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 08:00 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 08:00 IST
India NewsCJI

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