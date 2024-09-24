Should have apologised to country, not cry conspiracy: Yogeshwar Dutt takes swipe at Vinesh Phogat

The row over Vinesh Phogat being disqualified from the finals of Paris Olympics, which deprived her a sure medal, refuses to die.

The latest salvo was fired by 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, who in in a recent interaction at a show 'Panchayat AajTak Haryana 2024' - criticised Vinesh and called her disqualification from the Paris Games as the "right call".

"She was disqualified from the Olympic Games, she should have apologised in front of the entire nation, saying that she made mistakes. But instead, she termed it a conspiracy, even blaming the Prime Minister of the country. Everyone knows that the disqualification was the right call. They disqualify athletes even if the weight is more by a gram," said Yogeshwar.

The 41-year-old who had joined BJP in 2019, did not stop there and went on to blame Vinesh for her role in in the the wrestlers' protest held in New Delhi last year against former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"She created a wrong atmosphere in the country. Even during the protests, people were asked to gather in the wrong way. If we speak just about the Olympics, despite costing India a medal, a false perception was created that something wrong happened to her. If I was in Vinesh's place, I would've apologised to the country," he added.