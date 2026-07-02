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'Show restraint': Delhi HC tells journalist Anjana Kashyap, Khan Sir

Calling for an amicable settlement, the court asked the defendants to consider removing "unparliamentary" references in their posts.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsDelhiIndiaDelhi High Court

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