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'Show us one development project they welcomed': SC pulls up ‘so-called environmentalists’

The court remarked that the people coming to the courts should not say that everything should be stalled, as it affects the country’s progress.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 16:11 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtsustainable developmentdevelopmentEnvironmentalistEnvironmental Issues

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