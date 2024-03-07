Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday has ordered a judicial probe into the death of farmer Shubhkaran Singh last month during a clash between protesting farmers and the Haryana security personnel at Khanauri border.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji was hearing a batch of petitions pertaining to the farmers' agitation.

Advocate Uday Partap Singh, who is also a petitioner in the matter, said the court ordered the judicial probe into the death of Shubhkaran Singh.