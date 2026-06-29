Shyama Devi, mother of shooter Jaspal Rana, dies days after his death

<p>Shooting legend <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jaspal-rana">Jaspal Rana</a>'s mother Shyama Devi passed away after battling multiple health issues, days after her son's shocking death. </p><p>She was hospitalised and died on Sunday, which would have been Jaspal's 50th birthday.</p><p>"We have received the extremely sorrowful news of the passing of Smt. Narayan Singh Rana Ji's wife and the revered mother of the renowned Indian shooter, Padma Shri Late Jaspal Rana Ji," posted the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami.</p>.'Manu not in a position to speak': Ace shooter's mother after her coach Jaspal Rana's passing.<p>"In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved family. May the Lord grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul and bestow strength upon the grief-stricken family to bear this unbearable sorrow."</p><p>Shyama Devi's death comes as a massive blow to Jaspal's father Narayan Singh Rana, who had been mourning his son, <em>PTI</em> reported. </p><p>Jaspal is survived by his wife Reena Rana, daughter Devanshi, son Yuvraj, and his two siblings, Sushma Singh and Subhash Rana.</p><p>He was serving as the high-performance coach for Indian pistol shooters at the time of death. Jaspal died at the age of 49 on June 12, a few days after undergoing an emergency heart procedure. </p><p>He had initially fallen ill aboard the Indian contingent's return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. After landing in New Delhi, he was immediately hospitalised and had a stent installed to clear a cardiac blockage.</p><p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>