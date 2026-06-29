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Shyama Devi, mother of shooter Jaspal Rana, dies days after his death

She was hospitalised and died on Sunday, which would have been Jaspal's 50th birthday.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 06:40 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 06:40 IST
India NewsUttarakhandJaspal Rana

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