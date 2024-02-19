Siddaramaiah’s arguments on devolution creating suspicion in people’s mind: Finance Minister Sitharaman

The environment easily gets suspicious. People become suspicious with the thought that ‘my state's chief minister is saying something, it can't be without truth’. This is irrespective of whether they have voted for the government or not. It will also start making people wonder if institutions are working, and whether they are honouring the Constitution or not. So that brings in a certain fundamental disturbance to what can otherwise be a stable environment. We may have differences, but you're hitting at the very core of constitutionally provided institutions and processes.