Siddaramaiah’s arguments on devolution creating suspicion in people’s mind: Finance Minister Sitharaman

In the second and concluding part of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s exclusive and extensive interview with DH’s Arup Roychoudhury, the minister said that to turn a policy debate on devolution and Finance Commission grants into a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre was irresponsible on the part of the Karnataka government. She also said that while she was in agreement with some of the arguments of the southern states, they should be laid out before the 16th Finance Commission.
Edited excerpts.
The 16th Finance Commission (16th FC) has just been set up, and the debate of economically and socially better-off southern and western states ‘subsidising’ the northern and eastern states, has begun again. What are your thoughts?
No debate is bad; it helps in informing us better and is a critical component in a democracy. Regarding this issue, those who have raised it, will have to share their thoughts with the Finance Commission. But to point a finger at the Central government, to say we are biased against some states which are ruled by a different political dispensation, is irresponsible and undesirable.
The environment easily gets suspicious. People become suspicious with the thought that ‘my state's chief minister is saying something, it can't be without truth’. This is irrespective of whether they have voted for the government or not. It will also start making people wonder if institutions are working, and whether they are honouring the Constitution or not. So that brings in a certain fundamental disturbance to what can otherwise be a stable environment. We may have differences, but you're hitting at the very core of constitutionally provided institutions and processes.
In a recent article, the former Tamil Nadu finance minister P Thiaga Rajan has said that while the south supports more devolution funds going to the less-developed northern states, there has been no improvement in their indicators. How would you respond?
The honorable Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ji has himself presented 14 Budgets (this interaction took place before the latest state Budget). Can he take resources which, as per rule, are getting allocated to one district and allocate it to some other district? No doubt, we have to develop backward regions. But there are processes through which allocations are made.
What if Bengaluru residents start saying that ‘we are giving 70% of Karnataka revenues, so give us at least 60% of the allocations’. I would like to hear his reply then. By his own arguments, give all the money to Bengaluru and don't give it to Chitradurga, Kolar or Bidar, because they are not giving you revenues like Bengaluru. What if people start saying how long will it take for Bidar to become Bengaluru, how long will we go on supporting them?
I agree on some points raised by the other southern chief ministers. There are states which have performed very well on some indicators, and their population has reached a non-replaceable level. These are very important indicators in your developmental chart. You would have to discuss these when the 16th FC meets you. Put your arguments forth with cool-headed logic and data, but not with the intention of denying others.
And, I am constitutionally bound to accept the core recommendations of the FC. But if the recommendations are beyond its realm, I have every right to reject them.
Karnataka says it has lost Rs 1.87 lakh crore under the 15th FC and due to the Union government’s policies. These include shortfalls of Rs 59,274 crore due to GST implementation, Rs 62,908 crore on tax devolution, Rs 55,000 crore due to cess and surcharge not being included in divisible pool and Rs 11,495 crore on unmet recommendations of 15th FC. The state government says that it receives Rs 12 for every Rs 100 that goes into the tax kitty. Your response, Minister?
The basis for GST compensation cess is an assumed 14% year on year growth. Please go back and look at the past years before the GST was introduced in Karnataka. Did indirect tax revenues ever grow by 14%? The compensation was supposed to be for five years. But then Covid struck and there was no tax income for the Centre or states. We still borrowed to ensure that states got that compensation money, and the cess was extended till 2026 to pay back that borrowed amount. So your contention on compensation shortfall is fear mongering.
On the unmet FC recommendations, l don’t know where that calculation comes from. If he is talking about a recommendation that the 15th FC gave in its interim report, which was around Rs 5,000 crore for three specific states, namely Karnataka, Telangana and Mizoram, then let me remind you that in its final report, that recommendation was not there.
We have also given provisions that the 15th FC did not recommend. Post Covid, I've been giving special assistance for capital expenditure to states, in the form of interest-free, long-term loans. For Karnataka, the total is about Rs 6,800 crore for three years. We did this because we wanted the economic recovery post-Covid to start soon, through asset creation.
Then, the argument of some states that if only the cesses and surcharges are also part of the divisible pool, they would have got something more. First, let us dispel this thought that the Central government has no authority to levy cesses and surcharges. Why did CM Siddaramaiah not have a problem when the UPA government had introduced various cesses?
Central government has every right to levy cess and surcharge. So, when the highways, ports and schools get built, when passengers travel in ordinary trains on subsidised fares for decades now, who does it? Who pays when the Bengaluru airport or Mangaluru port need to be upgraded or expanded. Will you do it? What about the Bengaluru circular railway, which will be India’s largest? And the national highway connectivity in the state? You will say that these come under the ambit of the Central government. And what about national security and defence?
What are your views on the five guarantees, and the expenditure on them?
The Karnataka government came up with very quick promises to citizens, which its Budget cannot support. With its existing revenues, it can fulfil only a certain amount of commitments, and its capital expenditure is now getting additional funds from the Centre. The government did not realise that giving promises which are beyond its means is stretching the fiscal situation. I would 100% say that the Karnataka government overpromised with these guarantees. Didn't their own advisers say that there would be no money for developmental work?
I think this is an attempt to make people of Karnataka look really small, saying I'll give you these free bus rides, but don't ask me for jobs, development or better living conditions.
There have been giant strides in Bengaluru and Karnataka, not just in IT, but also in sectors like biotech, genomics, robotics, AI, semiconductors, aerospace etc. At such a time, if the state government starts speaking this kind of a negative language, a language infused with suspicions and allegations, the industry will start thinking that this state is on a confrontational course. While the data may not show anything different, they may not want to take that risk and may look for other states for their businesses.
So are you serving your state or not with this petty politics? Such things will affect the image of Karnataka as a forward looking, very well-governed state. You want the state to be perceived as a forward looking or that which is only going to be bickering about things.