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Siddaramaiah's flight diverted, lands in Jaipur amid bad weather in Delhi

Following his resignation as the chief minister, Siddaramaiah left for the national capital, where he is likely to hold talks with the High Command regarding his successor and the Cabinet formation.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 16:15 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 16:15 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsDelhiSiddaramaiahJaipur

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