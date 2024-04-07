Significance of post office with Indian address in Antarctica

India's first post office in Antarctica was set up in 1984 at the Dakshin Gangotri, which was the country's first scientific base there, according to a report by Indian Express.

Around 10,000 letters and mails had been posted and cancelled at the icy continent's post office.

In 1988-89, the Dakshin Gangotri was decommissioned as it was submerged in the continent's ice and in January 26 1990, a new post office branch was built at the continent's India Maitri Research Station, according to the publication.

For over 35 years since then, placed in blank envelopes, letters and postcards were sent to the Maitri station's post office for cancellation.

According to the publication, now, almost 40 years later, the letters which are to be sent to Antarctica, will now be having a new Pin Code - MH-1718.

As a second branch of the post office has been set up at the Bharati Research Station in the continent, following the criterion, the new Pin Code is currently "experimental", reported the publication.