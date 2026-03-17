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Signing of India-US trade deal on hold: Commerce Secretary

The Indian official comment comes a day after Malaysia walked out of its trade deal with the US, which was signed in October last year.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 22:26 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 22:26 IST
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