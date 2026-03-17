<p>New Delhi: Following the Supreme Court’s judgment, the Trump administration came out with a new 10 per cent tariff last month, which will remain valid for 150 days.</p>.<p>The US administration has also launched an investigation into what it calls “unfair” trade policies of 16 leading economies, including India. This may allow the Trump administration to impose new tariffs.</p>.<p>The Indian official comment comes a day after Malaysia walked out of its trade deal with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">US</a>, which was signed in October last year.</p>.<p>Malaysia has become the first country to walk out of a US reciprocal tariff deal. Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) founder Ajay Srivastava said Malaysia’s move could encourage several other US trading partners to reconsider similar deals.</p>.India hasn't engaged in bilateral talks with US: MEA on situation around Strait of Hormuz.<p>Two factors are likely to push more countries to walk away from trade deals signed with the United States under the reciprocal tariff strategy. First, the deals have lost their economic value after the US Supreme Court ruling. Second, trade pressure from the United States continues even after agreements are signed.</p>.<p>“For many governments, this combination raises a fundamental question: why maintain politically costly concessions if the same tariff treatment applies without a deal and trade pressure continues anyway? Malaysia’s decision to declare its agreement void may be followed by many other countries,” said Srivastava.</p>