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Signing of India-US trade deal on hold: Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal

'Actual signing, to my mind, will be done when the new architecture of tariffs will be created by the US. We will wait for tariff clarity first,' the Commerce Secretary added.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 22:35 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 22:35 IST
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