SII aims to boost supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive

Serum Institute of India aims to significantly boost supply of its human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine as it gears up to provide its shots to the government at cheaper rates for an immunisation campaign this year against the cancer-causing virus.

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the world's biggest vaccine maker by the number of doses, told Reuters that he expects the vaccine to be a part of the government's programme by year-end.

The vaccine, currently available in the private market for 2,000 rupees ($24.13), is India's first indigenous shot against HPV that plays a role in causing most cervical cancers in the world.

"Our capacity at the moment is just a few million doses but the demand is infinite. If we were to roll out 50 million doses in India, they would be used up, both in the private market and the government procurement scheme," said Poonawalla.