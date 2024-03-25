SFJ head Pannun claims Khalistani groups funded Kejriwal's AAP with over Rs 100 cr between 2014 and 2022

The leader of Sikhs For Justice has previously made threats against India, including a vow to "shake" the foundations of the Parliament. Fortunately, these threats have not materialised.

The US has accused India of a plot to assassinate the separatist leader. India's own internal investigation has revealed some 'rogue agents' to be behind the plot.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal remains in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate after his arrest in the Delhi excise policy "scam". Despite seeking protection from arrest, his plea was denied by the Delhi High Court. He is currently in ED custody until March 28.

AAP has decided that he will continue to serve as the Chief Minister even while in custody. The party has also announced the launch of the "Mai Bhi Kejriwal" campaign as it charts its course of action for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, with its convenor unable to campaign.

Sources within the ED have claimed that the phone used by Kejriwal during the excise policy 'scam' has gone 'missing', while the agency has reportedly made it clear in its order that the AAP leader would not be provided with a computer or paper while in jail.

Opposition leaders have decried the arrest, with some claiming Kejriwal was put behind bars to draw away attention from the electoral bonds data which the Election Commission of India made public on March 21. The data, furnished by the State Bank of India, after a rap from the Supreme Court shows the BJP as the biggest beneficiary of the scheme, which had faced criticism initially for its opacity.