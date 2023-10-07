26 students from Meghalaya stranded in Sikkim, evacuated: Official

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on X, "A bus with 26 students from Meghalaya left Majitar in Sikkim via Siliguri last evening, has crossed Kokrajhar and is on its way to Shillong. Glad to see our students safe."

He said the Meghalaya students studying in Sikkim had contacted him for support to return back home due to the current situation in Sikkim.