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Anand Marriage Act to come into force in Sikkim from June 1

This will allow members of the Sikh community in Sikkim to register their marriages solemnised under the traditional 'Anand Karaj' ceremony directly.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 14:35 IST
India NewsSikkimSikhism

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