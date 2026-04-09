<p>Gangtok: A total of 135 stranded tourists have been rescued by the Army from North <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sikkim">Sikkim</a>, where multiple landslides have snapped road connectivity, officials said on Thursday.</p><p>Around 1,000 tourists remain stranded in Lachen, with sustained efforts underway to ensure their rescue at the earliest, they said.</p><p>The rescue operation is being carried out by the Trishakti Corps under the Eastern Command amid heavy snowfall, they added.</p><p>Critical passes have been opened and alternate routes activated to facilitate the rescue mission, named 'Operation Him Setu', officials said.</p>.Sikkim: Army clears route, rescue of stranded tourists begins from Lachen.<p>A total of 32 light vehicles and 10 motorcycles have been moved out so far, with Army vehicles deployed to tow civilian vehicles across steep, snowbound stretches, they said.</p><p>Medical emergencies and those requiring immediate assistance are being prioritised, officials said.</p><p>The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working in close coordination with the Army, undertaking continuous road clearance, snow removal and restoration of connectivity despite challenging terrain and weather, they said.</p><p>"Our foremost priority is the safety and well-being of every citizen. Our teams remain committed to providing all necessary assistance on the ground," an Army official said.</p><p>Multiple landslides have disrupted road connectivity between Lachen and Chungthang, an area close to the India-China border.</p>