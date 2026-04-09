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Army rescues 135 tourists from landslides-hit North Sikkim, many still stranded

The rescue operation is being carried out by the Trishakti Corps under the Eastern Command amid heavy snowfall, officials added.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 06:03 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 06:03 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyLandslideSikkim

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