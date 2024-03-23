BJP ends alliance with SKM; to contest Lok Sabha, assembly polls in Sikkim alone

Gangtok: The BJP on Saturday called off its alliance with the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and announced that the party would go alone in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the Himalayan state.

The SKM, on the other hand, did not rule out the possibility of a post-poll alliance with the BJP on the lines of a similar arrangement made after the 2019 polls.

The announcement to fight the upcoming polls alone was made by state BJP president D R Thapa, who returned to Sikkim after attending a meeting with the party's central leadership in Delhi on seat-sharing with SKM.

Addressing party workers at Rangpo upon his return to the state, Thapa said, "The alliance with SKM has ended."

"A new era of independent action against corruption and a focused commitment to Sikkim's development has begun... the dissolution of the alliance provides a great opportunity to serve the interests of the people of the state," he said.