Dalai Lama calls for embracing secular thoughts to foster tolerance

"All religions are the same," he said, adding that all faiths teach compassion and non-violence to the believers.

"Let us all embrace diversity and secular thoughts to foster better understanding, tolerance, and shared values among all people. By upholding these ideals, societies can strive for inclusivity, harmony, and collective well-being of all people," the Tibetan spiritual guru said.

All major traditions preach love and kindness although there may be different methods and philosophies, he said.

He recited a prayer, invoking Avalokiteshvara, for those who lost their lives in the recent floods in Sikkim and for the peace and happiness of the people of the region.

"Our religion teaches us to even forgive the perpetrators of atrocities on us," the 14th Dalai Lama said while delivering the teaching on Gyalsey Thokme Sangpo's 37 Practices of a Bodhisattva (Laklen Sodunma) and the ceremony of generation of Bodhichitta (Semkye).

The 37 Practices of Bodhisattva (Laklen Sodunma) is an ancient text written in the 14th Century BCE by Tokme Sangpo, a Buddhist monk and an exponent of scripture and reasoning, who was born in Puljung, south-west of the Sakya monastery in Tibet.

It was composed by a monk in a cave in 'Ngulchu Rinchen' for the benefit of all sentient beings as a guideline for their day-to-day behaviour to achieve Bodhisattva, an enlightened being on his or her way to attain full Buddhahood.

It serves as a practical guide for those people seeking to travel on the path of enlightenment.

The Dalai Lama said there is no better way to create merit, purify misdeeds or bring benefit to others than following the path of Bodhisattva.