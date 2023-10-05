Decades of warnings preceded Sikkim glacial lake outburst flood

'In Sikkim, the lake-terminating glaciers have shown accelerated growth compared to glaciers without lakes. South Lhonak glacier is no different; it is one of the fastest-retreating glaciers, and the associated proglacial lake (south Lhonak Lake) has become the largest and fastest-growing in the state. The glacier receded approximately 2 km in 46 years from 1962 to 2008 and retreated another 400 m from 2008 to 2019. This has raised concerns about the hazard potential of this lake, as the downstream valley is heavily populated with numerous settlements and infrastructure,' the study highlighted.