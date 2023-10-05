Home
Devastation, loss of lives due to flash flood in Sikkim distressing: President Murmu

At least 10 people died and 80 others, including 22 army personnel, went missing on Wednesday after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river basin, officials said.
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 02:29 IST

The devastation and loss of lives due to a flash flood in the Lachen valley caused by a cloudburst in Sikkim's Lhonak Lake is distressing, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday.

It also caused extensive damage to some army establishments with personnel of the army missing in the floods, she said in a late night post on X.

'I pray for the safety of all missing persons and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families,' Murmu said.

'The devastation and loss of lives due to flash floods in Lachen valley caused by cloudburst in Lhonak Lake of Sikkim is distressing,' Murmu said.

(Published 05 October 2023, 02:29 IST)
Droupadi MurmuSikkim

