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Govt committed to 'Act East, Act Fast' for India's 'Ashtalakshmi' in northeast: PM Modi during Sikkim visit

He heaped praise on Sikkim for being an abode of peace, spiritualism and wellness, and urged tourists to visit the Himalayan state in large numbers.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:58 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:58 IST
India NewsTourismNarendra ModiNortheastSikkimdevelopmentPrem Singh Tamang

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