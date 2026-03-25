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Nearly 200 tourists stranded in Chungthang after landslides hit North Sikkim

Stranded visitors were accommodated overnight at an ITBP camp and a gurudwara in Chungthang, he said.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 05:31 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 05:31 IST
India NewsLandslideSikkim

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