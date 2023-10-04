Home
PM Modi speaks to Sikkim chief minister after flash flood

Twenty-three army personnel have been reported missing and 41 vehicles submerged under the slush as authorities launched intensive search operations.
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 11:24 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the state following flash flood in the Teesta river, and assured him of all possible support.

'Spoke to Sikkim CM Shri @PSTamangGolay and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate natural calamity in parts of the state. Assured all possible support in addressing the challenge. I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected,' Modi said on X.

(Published 04 October 2023, 11:24 IST)
India NewsFloodNarendra ModiSikkim

