<p>Gangtok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sikkim">Sikkim </a>while attending the closing ceremony of the state's 50 years of statehood celebrations.</p>.<p>The projects span a wide range of sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, power, urban development, environment, tourism and agriculture, the officials said.</p>.Photos | PM Modi plays energising game of football with children in Sikkim.<p>These projects are aimed at accelerating holistic and inclusive development in Sikkim.</p>.<p>The PM's visit marks an important milestone in the golden jubilee year of Sikkim's statehood and reflects the government's "continued commitment to the rapid and sustainable development of the Himalayan state", the officials said.</p>