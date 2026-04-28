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PM Modi unveils development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore in Sikkim

These projects are aimed at accelerating holistic and inclusive development in Sikkim.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:43 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:43 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiSikkim

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