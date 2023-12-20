Purple blooms on Northeast hills spur hope of saffron cultivation outside Kashmir

The Mission was taken as the present production was unable to meet the growing demand for saffron, which is used in preparation of many dishes, cosmetics and has medicianal properties. India consumes about 100MT of saffron annually but produces only 15 MT (2020-2021).

"A total of 64 farmers in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya are now reaping the benefits of the saffron cultivation project. Saffron corms were sown between last week of September and first week of October. Soon after, flowers started blooming in all the fields. Approximately 37,000 flowers were seen blooming," said a document prepared by the DST.

"We are planning to go big way in 2023-24 and involve farmers to do commercial cultivation in at least 20 acres of land in the Northeast," director of NECTAR, Arun Kumar Sarma told DH on Tuesday. "Our effort is to involve more farmers and provide them with livelihood options and thereby meet our growing demand for saffron," he said.

Both Mechuka and Yuksom are situated on the high altitudes with cold climate.