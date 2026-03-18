<p>Gangtok: A teenager from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sikkim/1">Sikkim </a>staged her own <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kidnapping">kidnapping </a>and landed in West Bengal's Siliguri, demanding s 3 lakh from her parents as ransom. The police rescued her after launching a search oeration based on the FIR lodged by her parents.</p><p>The girl, aged 14, walked out of her home for her school in Gangtok on March 13 but did not return. However, she didn't return the same day. Instead, her parents received a call demanding a ransom and even warning them of killing the girl if the amount was not paid, reports stated. </p>.Eight held for raping 13-year-old girl for months in Sikkim.<p>When a search operation was launched, teen who reportedly kidnapped self for money, was spotted wandering alone near Sikkim Nationalised Transport (SNT) bus terminus. She was brought back to her home town on Tuesday. </p><p>According to preliminary investigation, the Sikkim teen staged her disappearance by sending ransom messages and calls, and even voice notes featuring herself crying. Further investigation is underway.</p>