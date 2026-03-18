Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiasikkim

'Ransom messages, crying voice notes': Sikkim teen kidnaps self to demand Rs 3 lakh from parents; rescued from Siliguri

According to preliminary investigation, the Sikkim teen staged her disappearance by sending ransom messages and calls, and even voice notes featuring herself crying. Further investigation is underway.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 07:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 07:50 IST
India NewsSikkimKidnapping

Follow us on :

Follow Us