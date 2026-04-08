Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiasikkim

Sikkim: Army clears route, rescue of stranded tourists begins from Lachen

Tourists are being moved in batches along the challenging Lachen-Dongkya La-Shiv Mandir-Zero Point-Yumthang corridor to ensure safe and smooth transit
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 07:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 April 2026, 07:33 IST
India NewsRescueSikkimtourists

Follow us on :

Follow Us