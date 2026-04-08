<p>Gangtok: Rescue of around 1,000 stranded tourists from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sikkim">Sikkim's</a> Lachen began on Wednesday morning after the Army and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) restored connectivity along a damaged stretch near Taramchu, officials said.</p>.<p>Tourists are being moved in batches along the challenging Lachen-Dongkya La-Shiv Mandir-Zero Point-Yumthang corridor to ensure safe and smooth transit, they said.</p>.Nearly 200 tourists stranded in Chungthang after landslides hit North Sikkim.<p>Mangan's District Collector Anant Jain and SP LB Chettri were supervising the rescue operation on the ground, they added.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/road">Road</a> connectivity to Lachen had been cut off for several days after a section near Taramchu caved in, leaving tourists stranded in the high-altitude region.</p>