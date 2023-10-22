Sikkim flood: Work on war footing to restore road connectivity, says Defence official

The official said that due to large-scale damage to the main road between Mangan-Tung-Chungthang, fresh alignment of the road through Naga village is being made before the damaged bridge site at Toong can be approached and a new bridge is being constructed at the site, which he said 'will take time.'

As an immediate effort to provide an alternative road link to restore connectivity up to Chungthang via Mangan-Sanklang- Theng-Chungthang, troops of Trishakti Corps are undertaking construction of a bailey bridge at Mangan-Sanklang crossing, 200 metres upstream of where a bamboo bridge and zip line was constructed earlier, he said.