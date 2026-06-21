Sikkim Guv, CM extend Yoga Day greetings to people; call for healthier, balanced living

<p>Gangtok: Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of the 12th <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/international-yoga-day">International Day of Yoga</a> and urged people to embrace yoga as a way of life for better health, harmony and overall well-being.</p>.<p>The state-level Yoga Day programme was held at Ridge Park here, with hundreds of people, including the governor, cabinet ministers, MLAs, students, and government officials, taking part.</p>.<p>Mathur, in his message, described yoga as an invaluable part of India's rich ancient heritage.</p>.<p>"Yoga is India's priceless gift to the world," the governor said, adding it has received global recognition through the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".</p>.<p>He noted that this year's theme, 'Yoga for healthy ageing', highlights the relevance of yoga at every stage of life and its role in maintaining mental and physical health.</p>.'Yoga an expression of human spirit': PM Modi congratulates citizens on 12th International Yoga Day.<p>The governor further said that Sikkim's unique geographical and natural environment offers ideal conditions for yoga and meditation, presenting immense potential for the state to emerge as a global yoga destination.</p>.<p>He urged people to make yoga a part of their daily routine rather than limiting it to a one-day celebration and called upon citizens to adopt it as a way of life in the journey towards a prosperous Sikkim and a developed India.</p>.<p>The CM, in his message on the occasion, said this year's theme reflects the timeless wisdom of yoga in promoting physical vitality, mental well-being, emotional balance and a healthier life across all stages of ageing.</p>.<p>Sikkim, with its pristine mountains, spiritual heritage and deep connection with nature, has always embodied the values of balance, sustainability and holistic living, he said.</p>.<p>"Yoga finds a natural place in our way of life, encouraging us to nurture healthier communities and strengthen our bond with the environment," he said.</p>.<p>Expressing gratitude to the PM for taking yoga to the global stage, Tamang said the ancient Indian practice has inspired millions around the world to embrace health, wellness and harmony.</p>.<p>Tamang urged people to renew their commitment to making yoga an integral part of their daily lives and work together towards building a healthier, peaceful and sustainable world. </p>