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Sikkim Guv, CM extend Yoga Day greetings to people; call for healthier, balanced living

"Yoga is India's priceless gift to the world," the governor said, adding it has received global recognition through the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 05:34 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 05:34 IST
SikkimYoga

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