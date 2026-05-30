SIR exercise begins in Sikkim

<p>Gangtok: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision"> Special Intensive Revision</a> (SIR) exercise commenced in Sikkim on Saturday, with booth level officers (BLOs) visiting households with enumeration forms, an official said.</p>.<p>Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Raj Kumar Yadav said the enumeration phase under the SIR of the electoral rolls commenced across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sikkim">Sikkim</a> during the day and will continue till June 28.</p>.Election Commission announces third phase of SIR in 16 States, including Karnataka.<p>He said the BLOs are undertaking door-to-door visits to distribute enumeration forms.</p>.<p>The electors are being urged to cooperate with the BLOs and submit the required information to ensure an accurate and updated electoral roll, the CEO said.</p>.<p>As of 4 pm on May 30, enumeration forms were distributed to around 24,482 electors, accounting for 5.2 per cent of the total electorate of the state, Yadav said, adding that the data from all BLOs is still being compiled and uploaded.</p>.<p>The actual number of forms distributed is therefore expected to be higher, he said.</p>.<p>The CEO said that SIR is vital for strengthening the integrity of the electoral roll and ensuring that all eligible voters are duly enrolled.</p>.<p>The district election officers and electoral registration officers have been directed to closely monitor the progress of the enumeration process and facilitate its smooth implementation, Yadav said.</p>.<p>He appealed to all residents of Sikkim to actively participate in the exercise and complete enumeration process within the prescribed period, thereby contributing to a free, fair, and inclusive electoral system. </p>