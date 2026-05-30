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Homeindiasikkim

SIR exercise begins in Sikkim

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Raj Kumar Yadav said the enumeration phase under the SIR of the electoral rolls commenced across Sikkim during the day and will continue till June 28.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 15:48 IST
India NewsSikkimspecial intensive revision

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