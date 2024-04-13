Train to Sikkim: Railways completes mining in 10 out of 14 tunnels, sets August 2025 deadline

He added, "Out of 13 major bridges, 12 are ready with the substructure. The maximum height of the pier (of Bridge-17) is 85 metre, constructing which was itself an uphill task. The most demanding aspect of the project is that 86 per cent of the total rail line passes through tunnels and five percent over bridges. Only nine percent is under the open sky."

Talking about the challenge in meeting the August 2025 deadline, he said, "We experienced significant squeezing/deformation in T-8 and T-10 due to the very poor strata of rocks. We took remedial measures to control it by cement consolidation, grouting and increased primary support as per the design," an official from Ircon International, which is constructing the whole project, said.