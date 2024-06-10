Will always support NDA as Modi government assisted in development of Sikkim: CM Tamang

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday asserted that his party SKM would continue supporting the NDA as the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assisted in the development of the Himalayan state.

Tamang, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) supremo, took oath as the chief minister of the Himalayan state for the second term at Paljor stadium during the day.