'Silent on Hindus in Dhaka': BJP hits back at Sonia Gandhi after her op-ed on India's Gaza stance

<p>New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP</a>) on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sonia%20Gandhi">Sonia Gandhi</a> over her <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gaza-genocide-sonia-gandhi-attacks-modi-govt-over-stony-silence-on-israel-4054045">criticism of the Centre’s stance on Gaza</a>, accusing the Congress of practising “vote-bank politics” even on matters of foreign policy.</p><p>The BJP’s response came after Gandhi, in an opinion piece, criticised the Narendra Modi government for what she described as its “silence” on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and urged India to reclaim its traditional foreign-policy position on the issue. </p><p>Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of selectively raising international issues while ignoring the plight of Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh.</p><p>“Sonia Gandhi speaks up for the Muslims in Gaza, they tweet about Rafa, but they are silent on Hindus in Dhaka. This shows that for them, even foreign policy is calculated on the table, on the calculus of vote bank,” Poonawalla said. </p>.Ram mandir 'fund theft'| 'Women, poor have given from their savings': Senior Congress leaders slam BJP.<p>He alleged that the Congress was attempting to mislead people about India’s position on the Gaza conflict and ignored the government’s diplomatic and humanitarian efforts in the region. The BJP maintained that India has consistently called for peace, humanitarian assistance and the protection of civilians while pursuing a balanced foreign policy. </p><p>The ruling party also accused the Congress of putting electoral considerations above national interest and diplomacy, saying its criticism of the government’s foreign policy was politically motivated. </p><p>The exchange marks the latest flashpoint between the BJP and the Congress over India’s position on the Israel-Gaza conflict, with the opposition questioning the government’s approach and the BJP countering that the Congress is engaging in selective outrage for political gains. </p>