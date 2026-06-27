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'Silent on Hindus in Dhaka': BJP hits back at Sonia Gandhi after her op-ed on India's Gaza stance

BJP accused the Congress of selectively raising international issues while ignoring the plight of Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 13:55 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 13:55 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndia PoliticsSonia GandhiGaza

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