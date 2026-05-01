Silent on Ladakhi people's demands of statehood, Sixth Schedule status: Congress slams Amit Shah
'The HM is in Ladakh today basking in the glory of the Piprahwa relics, while remaining silent on the demands of the people there for statehood, Sixth Schedule status, and protection of land and employment,' Ramesh said on X.
The HM is in Ladakh today basking in the glory of the Piprahwa relics, while remaining silent on the demands of the people there for statehood, Sixth Schedule status, and protection of land and employment.
He will be unaware of previous such displays in Ladakh.