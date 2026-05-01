Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Silent on Ladakhi people's demands of statehood, Sixth Schedule status: Congress slams Amit Shah

'The HM is in Ladakh today basking in the glory of the Piprahwa relics, while remaining silent on the demands of the people there for statehood, Sixth Schedule status, and protection of land and employment,' Ramesh said on X.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 08:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 May 2026, 08:04 IST
India NewsAmit ShahCongressJairam RameshLadakh

Follow us on :

Follow Us