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Silver vase, earrings, Kesar mangoes: What PM Modi gifted world leaders on 5-nation tour

Modi visited the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 10:34 IST
India NewsIndiaNarendra ModiItalyGiorgia MeloniNorwayTrendingThe NetherlandsIndia vs UAE

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