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Simultaneous polls could save Rs 7 lakh crore: Joint parliamentary panel chief

The JPC, which is examining the proposal for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, on Tuesday embarked on its three-day visit to Gujarat.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 05:15 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 05:15 IST
India NewsElectionsJPC

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