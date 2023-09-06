Home
india

Simultaneous polls: HM Shah, Meghwal to meet Kovind


Last Updated 06 September 2023, 10:27 IST



Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal would meet former president and head of the panel on simultaneous polls Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

On Saturday, the government had notified a high-level committee under Kovind to look into and make recommendations on the issue of holding synchronised polls to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies.

While Shah is a member of the committee, Meghwal is a special invitee.  On Sunday, top law ministry officials had briefed Kovind and had sought to know how he would like to go about the mandate of the committee.

(Published 06 September 2023, 10:27 IST)
India NewsAmit ShahArjun Ram MeghwalIndia PoliticsRam Nath Kovind

