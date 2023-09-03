Simultaneous polls look ideal, but are impractical, anti-democratic: Oppn parties told Parliament panel in 2015

“To conduct the elections simultaneously all the Legislative Assemblies cannot be unilaterally abolished for no fault of them. This idea is unscientific and impracticable. We are of the considered view that in the present situation we do not consider it feasible to conduct elections to both the Houses at one go,” the party said. NCP too said it was not feasible.

AIMIM felt that there existed "little feasibility” in the “current complex political scenario” in the country and against the backdrop of Constitutional provisions. It warned that amending certain provisions “would not be enough” as “fractured verdicts and unstable governments cannot be avoided in any democracy and Indian democracy is no exception”.

While supporting the idea “in principle”, AIADMK had warned that “further problems” could arise over the existing tenure of Assemblies. However, it said a fixed tenure and fixed date of election like in the US would help parties to prepare well.

“Further, the dates will not be left to the whims of the Election Commission of India, who suddenly call for a press meet and announce the Election schedule, from which time the Model Code of Conduct comes into force,” it said.

AGP said simultaneous polls would reduce financial burden on smaller parties as well reduce the time for the application of MCC, which “often leads to policy paralysis and slow down the implementation of developmental programmes”. Muslim League felt this would lead to “significant saving in time, energy and resources of the country”.

Akali Dal too had some lingering questions about the idea though it supported it. It wanted to know about the mechanism in case a government falls in a state as President’s Rule cannot be imposed for the remainder of its term, as well as the tenure of the new government, if there is a re-election.