Simultaneous polls look ideal, but are impractical, anti-democratic: Oppn parties told Parliament panel in 2015

Congress, Trinamool Congress, NCP, CPI and AIMIM had opposed the idea of simultaneous polls while parties like AIADMK, Muslim League, DMDK, Asom Gana Parishad and Akali Dal supported the idea before a Parliamentary panel that examined the issue in 2015.
“Almost all parties” which appeared before the panel felt that simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and Assemblies were a “cost effective noble proposition” but “difficult to implement” because of the Constitutional arrangement, the report tabled in Parliament on 17 December, 2015 had said.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice headed by Congress’s E M Sudarshan Natchiappan had recommended holding elections of some Assemblies at midterm of Lok Sabha and the remaining with the end of Lok Sabha tenure.
In its written response to the panel, Congress had said the proposal might sound “ideal” but it was “impractical, unworkable and can lead to a scenario where the necessary balance in Indian democracy given the diversity of the country is lost”.
Trinamool had “rejected the idea” citing that the Constitution provides for premature dissolution of Houses but not extending its tenure beyond five years except when national emergency has been proclaimed. It said, “...the postponement of elections in anti-democratic and unconstitutional.”
Interestingly, according to the ‘Feasibility of Holding Simultaneous Elections to the House of People (Lok Sabha) and State Legislative Assemblies’ report by the panel, Trinamool favoured simultaneous polls to municipalities and panchayats.
The CPI too said the proposal looked “ideal” but warned about “many practical problems”, including possibility of midterm polls due to the government losing majority. It had objected to curtailing tenures of certain assemblies to suit simultaneous polls.
“To conduct the elections simultaneously all the Legislative Assemblies cannot be unilaterally abolished for no fault of them. This idea is unscientific and impracticable. We are of the considered view that in the present situation we do not consider it feasible to conduct elections to both the Houses at one go,” the party said. NCP too said it was not feasible.
AIMIM felt that there existed "little feasibility” in the “current complex political scenario” in the country and against the backdrop of Constitutional provisions. It warned that amending certain provisions “would not be enough” as “fractured verdicts and unstable governments cannot be avoided in any democracy and Indian democracy is no exception”.
While supporting the idea “in principle”, AIADMK had warned that “further problems” could arise over the existing tenure of Assemblies. However, it said a fixed tenure and fixed date of election like in the US would help parties to prepare well.
“Further, the dates will not be left to the whims of the Election Commission of India, who suddenly call for a press meet and announce the Election schedule, from which time the Model Code of Conduct comes into force,” it said.
AGP said simultaneous polls would reduce financial burden on smaller parties as well reduce the time for the application of MCC, which “often leads to policy paralysis and slow down the implementation of developmental programmes”. Muslim League felt this would lead to “significant saving in time, energy and resources of the country”.
Akali Dal too had some lingering questions about the idea though it supported it. It wanted to know about the mechanism in case a government falls in a state as President’s Rule cannot be imposed for the remainder of its term, as well as the tenure of the new government, if there is a re-election.