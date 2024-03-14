Simultaneous polls would 'subvert' democracy, federalism: Opposition parties Congress, AAP, TMC on 'One Nation, One Election'

It also stated that "there is no place for the concept of simultaneous elections in a country that has adopted a Parliamentary system of government". The committee said it had requested for an interaction with Congress leaders in person. However, the party did not respond, the panel noted in its report.

The AAP said that implementation of simultaneous elections would undermine democracy, the basic structure of the Constitution, and the federal polity of the country. It argued that the proposal would "institutionalise a Presidential form of government which cannot be dislodged by a vote of no-confidence".

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) asked the committee to provide a working framework for simultaneous polls as it did not explicitly oppose idea.

The CPI(M), meanwhile, said the concept of holding simultaneous elections is "fundamentally anti-democratic and strikes at the root of the parliamentary democratic system as ordained in the Constitution".

The BJP, in its written response to and interaction with the panel, pointed out that simultaneous elections "worked seamlessly between 1952 to 1967". It also relied upon the subsequent recommendations from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and other reports to support the concern. It raised concerns like the loss of up to 800 days in five years due to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), adversely affecting developmental work and governance efficiency. It emphasised the economic burden of frequent elections, with States facing the MCC three-four times in five years and the diversion of security forces from crucial internal security duties.

The party proposed a unified electoral system with one voter ID card for all three tiers of government. It also underscored that one election for all bodies is in the national interest for economic, administrative, and democratic reasons.