Sindh, Punjab in Pak part of Akhand Bharat, asserts MP CM Mohan Yadav

Even if Pak objects, it's known that Sindh and other places were part of Akhand Bharat: MP CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said even if neighbouring Pakistan objects, it was a known fact that before partition, Sindh and places were part of 'Akhand Bharat' or undivided India.

His statement comes three days after he said that the construction of a new Ram temple in Ayodhya was a step forward towards 'Akhand Bharat'.

"Even if Pakistan registers its objection lakhs of times, everyone knows that the displaced people who arrived here as refugees from Sindh...before that it was Akhand Bharat only," Yadav told reporters.

"Places like Nankana Sahib and others were part of the Akhand Bharat in our past. Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat, Maratha are included in our National Anthem. How can we exclude Sindh from it," he said.