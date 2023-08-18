Sins of the son: BJP Ladakh expels party vice chief after son elopes with Buddhist woman

Ahmed's son married the Buddhist woman over a month ago and the two have been untraceable since then.

The ousted BJP leader said that his family was against the marriage of his son to the Buddhist woman but have no idea where they are at present.

Ahmed said he was on his Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia when his son - Manzoor - married the woman in court.

"My son is 39 years old and the woman he married is 35. I believe both had performed nikah way back in 2011. Last month, they performed court marriage when I was away on Hajj pilgrimage", NDTV reported Ahmed saying, noting that even before his ouster, he was asked to resign from the party for being unable to trace his son.

"I don't know why they blame me for the marriage of my son when our whole family was against it. I have tried to trace him. I visited Srinagar and several other places to find him," Ahmed lamented.