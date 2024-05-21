Sippy Sidhu murder case: Two-judge SC bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

New Delhi: A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday recused itself from hearing a plea of an accused, daughter of a former high court judge, in connection with the killing of national-level shooter Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu in Chandigarh in 2015.

A vacation bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma said they were not inclined to hear the matter as it involved the daughter of a former judge.