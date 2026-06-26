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SIR completes one year; now part of NCERT's Social Science textbook

In March, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the constitutional validity of the EC's move to carry out SIR.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 10:40 IST
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