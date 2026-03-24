<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday said the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been conducted smoothly across the country except in West Bengal. </p><p>Dealing with a batch of petitions, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who presided over a bench, said, “Two-three days back, when I was travelling, there was an article on SIR. The article refers to, which are the states governed by A political party, B political party, and C political party. Other than West Bengal, everywhere it (the SIR) has happened smoothly.”</p>.Converts to Christianity cannot claim Scheduled Caste status: Supreme Court.<p>Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee said logical discrepancy has not been applied to any state except West Bengal, and “this court will not find anywhere that notification was issued at 3 o’clock and midnight, the chief secretary has been shifted.”</p><p>The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, said there are many more complicated issues. </p><p>“Everything happened so smoothly. There were issues more complicated, maybe not equally complicated. But there is hardly any litigation coming, There are states where the deletion is much more,” the bench said.</p><p>Senior advocate D S Naidu, representing the Election Commission, said that in Gujarat, it is double, and in Uttar Pradesh, the deletion rate is one of the highest. </p><p>The bench observed that the deletion is nearly 19 per cent in Gujarat. Banerjee said that is comparing 2002 because the population has increased, and 20 per cent is nothing.</p><p>Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy asked the court to consider extending the date of freezing the electoral rolls, against the backdrop of objections and the need to ensure procedural fairness. The bench said it would consider the request but noted that right now things are going very well and officers are working day and night to decide more than two lakhs objections.</p><p>Emphasising cooperation between stakeholders and the poll panel, the bench said, ''Do you understand the kind of pressure we have put on judicial officers? It is not a question of apportioning blame, but ensuring a common platform through intervention.”</p><p>A counsel said, the entire supplementary list had not yet been made available to stakeholders. </p><p>Naidu said the EC was willing to publish supplementary lists on a daily basis and had already placed a proposal before the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.</p><p>The bench observed that the responsibility for managing the logistical aspects of the process had been entrusted to the Chief Justice and asked parties to bring specific difficulties to its attention if they persisted. </p><p>The court also suggested that constituencies going to polls in the first phase could be prioritised to ensure timely completion before scheduled deadlines. </p><p>The court put the matter for further hearing on April 1.</p>