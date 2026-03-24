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SIR conducted smoothly across country except in West Bengal: Supreme Court

Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee said logical discrepancy has not been applied to any state except West Bengal.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 16:18 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsSupreme Courtspecial intensive revision

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