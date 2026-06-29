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SIR in Karnataka and 4 other states begins from June 30: Is passport a valid document for electoral roll revision?

The Election Commission clarified that the passport is counted to be valid, and is listed among the 12 documents required for the SIR process.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 09:26 IST
India NewsPassportspecial intensive revision

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