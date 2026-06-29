SIR in Karnataka and 4 other states begins from June 30: Is passport a valid document for electoral roll revision?

<p>With five states, namely Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, Meghalaya and Jharkhand gearing up for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision</a> of electoral rolls beginning on Tuesday (June 30), doubts begin to appear on the validity of passport as a document for the exercise amid the recent controversy over the MEA clarifying that the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/passport-citizenship-row-govt-asserts-no-new-decision-taken-in-past-12-years-opposition-says-panic-being-created-4052300"> passport has never been a citizenship proof</a> and no new decision was taken on the document by the Modi government in the last 12 years.</p><p>The Election Commission, however, has clarified that the passport is counted to be valid, and is listed among the 12 documents required for the SIR process.</p><p>"Passport was and continues to be one of the documents to establish identity," <em>PTI</em> reported, quoting an official, implying that "there is no change."</p>.Explained | If a passport doesn't prove Indian citizenship, what does? .<p>Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that a passport is not proof of citizenship, referencing the Passport Act of 1967, but rather <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/passport-not-proof-of-citizenship-but-a-travel-document-mea-4050904">a document for travel purposes</a>. </p><p>"Passport is a travel document, not a document of citizenship, and that distinguishes passport from other documents. Even though while travelling abroad, passport attests to your nationality, it is not a document of your citizenship," an official said during an interaction with the press.</p><p>For the exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will begin house-to-house visits from June 30 to July 29. Publication of draft electoral roll will be on August 5, 2026, and the final electoral rolls will be published on 10 October, 2026.</p><p>The other official papers that are listed as indicative documents are include birth certificate issued by the competent authority, educational certificate issued by recognised institutions, and other required identity proofs. </p>